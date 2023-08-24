2 feared dead, 37 rescued in Abuja building collapse

About 37 people were rescued and while two are feared dead in high rise building collapse on Lagos Street, Garki, Abuja Wednesday.

More people are believed to still trapped inside, eyewitnesses are saying.

The Federal Emergency Management Authority confirmed the collapse and the death of at least two persons.

In a statement on Thursday morning, Dr. Abbass Idriss, the Director General of FEMA, stated that rescue operations were still on in cooperation with other rescue agencies and that the 37 rescued individuals had all been transported to different medical facilities in Abuja.

“37 persons were rescued alive, while 2 others were fatally injured. Meanwhile, FEMA Search and Rescue team are awaiting excavators to intensify the search to ensure that no victim is left in the rubble of the collapsed building”.

“A combined team of the FCT Emergency Management Agency (FEMA), Federal Road Safety Corps,(FRSC),FCT Police Command, and the VIO are on the ground to carry out the rescue efforts”.

She says that in order to step up the search and make sure no victims are left under the debris, the agency’s Search and Rescue team is waiting for excavators.

A four-story structure in the city’s Life Camp neighbourhood fell last month, leaving numerous people injured. It took place when employees were on the Dape Area building site, which is close to the Berger Clinic.

It is not uncommon for buildings to fall in some cities in Nigeria.

Building catastrophes in Nigeria are frequently attributed to poor construction practises, subpar materials, and bribes to get around government monitoring.