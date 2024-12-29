19 year-old LAUTECH student emerges Miss Oyo 2024, gets Hummer h3 SUV Jeep

Oladimeji Mercy Esther, a 19-year-old student of Ladoke Akintola University of Technology (LAUTECH), has been crowned Miss Oyo State 2024.

She is a 300-level student, studying Science Laboratory Technology and was born in Ibadan.

The event, which took place at the Jogor Events Centre, Liberty Road, Oke Ado Ibadan, was attended by several dignitaries, including the First Lady of Oyo State, Tamunominini Makinde, and other prominent figures like Adedeji Dhikirulah Olajide, Senator Monsurat Sunmonu; Yinka Ayefele; Nurudeen Akinade, who represented the Chairman of Ilaji Hotel and Sports Resort, Dotun Sanusi.

Sanusi, the billionaire businessman, donated an Hummer h3 SUV Jeep for the event, including bags of rice and chickens to lucky raffle ticket winners in their hundreds.

The panel of judges comprised the state Commissioner for Energy, Seun Ashamu; Director General of FRIN, Ibrahim Lawal; Actress Toyin Adegbola and Abeo Folashade Nurudeen.

The event was organised by Mayor Isaac Brown, CEO of Silverstone Communications event in collaboration with Fresh FM Ibadan and several other media Partners.

The First Lady in her remarks charged the organisers to introduce mentorship programme in the annual event while encouraging the contestants not to rely only on their beauty but must also acquire necessary skills and education in order to make way in life.

Isaac Brown expressed appreciation to all the sponsors who made the event a huge success.

The sponsors of the 21st edition of Miss Oyo 2024 include Oyo State ALGON; Coca-Cola; Signal 7000; UI Hotels; Dupsy Stores; Naira Bet; Zartech; 7up Plc; Pacesetter Transport Service; Foodco and Ultima Foods.

