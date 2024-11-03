15-month closure of Mile 2 traffic: Alternative routes for motorists

The Lagos State Government is set to divert traffic around the popular Mile 12 on the Lagos-Badagry Expressway for 15 months, from November 11, 2024, to February 16, 2026.

This is to allow unhindered construction work on the new Transport Interchange Terminal being embarked upon by the state government.

The interchange will integrate rail, bus, water and non–motorised transportation in line with the intermodal transportation vision of the Lagos State government.

This is according to Oluwaseun Osiyemi, the state transport commissioner, who confirmed this development on Sunday.

Here are the alternative routes for motorists on the axis during the period the construction will last

Routes:

Motorists heading to Oshodi from Apapa will have a through traffic and vice versa. Motorists heading to Badagry from Apapa will continue their journey on Apapa – Oshodi Expressway and take a turn into Akinwande Road to link Coker and access the Lagos-Badagry Express Way to continue their journeys.

Motorists heading to Lagos from Badagry will also have a through traffic and vice versa.

Motorists heading to Apapa will diverted to Durban Road to link Amuwo Odofin Estate and connect Apapa-Oshodi Express Way to continue their journeys.

He assured that the diversion routes had been well marked with signs to assist motorists in navigating their destinations. Osiyemi added that officers of the Lagos State Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA) would be on the ground along the affected routes to oversee traffic flow.

He advised motorists to cooperate with the interventions put in place to minimise inconveniences.

“Motorists are implored to be patient as the closure is part of the traffic management plans for the construction of the Transport Interchange Terminal project by the Lagos Metropolitan Area Transport Authority,” he said.

Joshua Bassey SENIOR ANALYST - LABOUR/LAGOS STATE

