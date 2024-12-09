10Alytics partners Amdari on 6th Global Hackathon, offers N5m worth of prizes

Leading EdTech firm, 10Alytics, has successfully hosted its 6th Global Hackathon in partnership with Amdari, bringing together over 1,000 data scientists and analysts from around the world.

The event, which was held on November 30 and December 1, focused on tackling child and infant mortality in Africa, a critical issue impeding the continent’s progress toward Sustainable Development Goal 3: Good Health and Well-being.

The Chief Executive Officer, of 10Alytics, Chukwuemeka Ikpa, noted that 1,050 registrations were received from Nigeria, the United Kingdom, Botswana, Pakistan, Ghana, USA, among others, as he urged the contestants to put their a-game into their submissions to be able to make the final selection.

“The main objective of this year’s hackathon is to ensure that participants can propose data-driven strategies and interventions that policymakers, healthcare providers, and organizations can adopt to improve health outcomes for children,” he stated.

He noted that datasets on health insurance coverage, global vaccination coverage among children, births attended by skilled health staff, maternal deaths by region, child mortality by income level, the annual number of infant deaths by country, youth mortality rates, and causes of death in children under five, were provided to the participants, and they were given 10 hours to submit their solutions, after which the submissions were reviewed and the top 10 finalists were selected to present and compete for $2,000.

Chukwemeka advised the contestants not to view the hackathon as just a competition, but rather as a launchpad to greatness.

According to him, the hackathon provides an opportunity for data enthusiasts to showcase their skills, solve real-world challenges, and make an impact aligned with the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals while winning cash prizes and collaborating with brilliant minds from around the world.

Day 2 of the event saw the judges evaluate the entries based on the contestants’ understanding of the issue, innovation in thinking and presentation, the impact of proposed solutions and application of the solutions presented to real-world problems.

The judges panel comprised of the Strategic and Transactions Analytics Lead at EY, USA, Sunkanmi Agbomeji; the Master Data Management Lead at Accenture, UK, Sherifat Akintunde-Shitu; the Head, Enterprise Data and Analytics, Stanbic IBTC, Nigeria, Olutoyin Ogunmola; and Favour Ibude, a Data Scientist at Allianz, UK.

The fierce competition saw Daniel Enadhuze emerge as the winner, clinching a cash prize of $700, while Chinonso Okonkwo ($500) and Uchendu Ebube came second and third, respectively, winning $500 and $300 in cash.

In addition, Oluwabamise Omolayo and Richard Gidi, who came 4th and 5th respectively, were awarded prestigious internship opportunities at Amdari, a leading industry player, to provide them with hands-on experience, mentorship and valuable industry insights to enhance their skills and kickstart their careers.

Reeling at the moment, the winner of the hackathon, Daniel Enadhuze, while expressing his gratitude, revealed that he contested in the previous edition of the Hackathon, but could not make a submission. “I decided to contest again this year with a determination to put in my all. Winning the hackathon is a dream come true, and I am thankful to the organisers of the event, as well as the judges. I appreciate their comments and feedback as these will help me as I further my journey into the world of data analytics,” Daniel stated.

In his closing remarks, Chukwuemeka said, “To everyone else who did not make it to the top 5, we say congratulations for daring! Don’t stop growing your skills and putting yourself out there. This hackathon is just the beginning of your journey to greatness.”

About 10Alytics

10Alytics is the leading EdTech helping people learn premium tech skills and lowering the entry barrier into tech for Africans. The company focuses on building the capacity and practical application of big data to enable participants and clients to achieve data-driven decisions.

Over the past 4 years, 10Alytics has helped over 2,000 people across the world transition from training to full-time roles as Data Analysts, Scientists, Business Analysts, etc in some of the biggest organizations across different regions including Nigeria, the USA, the UK, Germany, UAE, Canada, Sweden, France, Ghana just to mention a few. This was achieved by equipping participants with both the technical and employability skills required to land jobs with the biggest organizations anywhere in the world.

Founded by Adeiza Suleman and Efemena Ikpro, the firm also has a consulting arm, which thrives to shape the data culture of organizations: how companies gather, analyze, and extract insights from data.

Some laudable projects delivered to clients involved, designing and deploying Data Warehouses equipping corporate clients with real-time dashboards of their data, and distilling performance on pre-approved metrics have proven to be useful in enabling companies to make data-driven decisions.

For more information on 10Alytics, kindly visit their website at https://www.10alytics.io/

