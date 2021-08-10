$10,000 grant for new entrepreneurs in CTIAF/All On Ideation Incubation programme

Clean Tech Innovation and Acceleration Foundation (CTIAF) with support from All On, has started the 2021 edition of their annual ideation incubation program for budding renewable energy entrepreneurs.

Chisom Udemezue, Enterprise Development Manager, Clean Tech Hub said, “Clean Tech Hub has continued to position itself as the leading incubator for early-stage renewable energy startups. Through this program, supported by All On, the foremost energy impact investor, we remain committed to supporting these entrepreneurs to achieve their next scale growth and use their innovative solutions to increase energy access across rural and last mile communities.”

The six-month incubation program which kicked off in July 2021 is an enterprise development initiative where early-stage Nigerian companies with innovative green business ideas are given access to business development and mentorship support as well as an opportunity to receive a grant of $10,000 to scale their businesses.

Read also: How digital naira would affect the Nigerian economy

Sele Inegbedion, Manager, All On Hub said, “The objective of this program is to incubate energy entrepreneurs with innovative solutions for underserved communities, and to enable them to move from ideation to development and ultimately implementation at scale. We are pleased with our continued partnership with CTIAF with the common goal of improving energy access”.

The members of the 2021 cohort are: Brigter, OGV Solar Drying Center, Solconomy, Rural Lights Up Energy, Kodak Tech, Brycoal, Ina Lite, Sango Technology, Renerworld Global, Switch Solar, Innovation City Ventures, Bleu Intelligence Automation, Iergy, REKademy, Moon Innovations, Cellone and Sustainable Energy Solutions.

A total of 175 applications were received, from which 25 entrepreneurs were shortlisted to participate in a pitch challenge which was held in July 2021.

Each entrepreneur was given an opportunity to present his or her idea to a diverse panel of judges including Ivie Ehanmo, a renowned multi-jurisdictional expert in the energy sector and Aishat Alimi, Investment Associate at All On, amongst others. The 17 finalists of the 2021 cohort emerged from the pitch challenge.