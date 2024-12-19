10,000 farmers benefit from Ododo’s administration in Kogi – aide

Over 10,000 farmers across the 21 local government areas of Kogi State have received support through various initiatives under Ahmed Ododo’s administration, which have started yielding results, changing the narrative of the high cost of food in the State.

Timothy Ojomah, Commissioner for Agriculture and Food Security, stated this during the flag-off of FGN/IFAD Value Chain Development Programme (VCDP-AF) held in Lokoja, the State Capital.

He said “The gesture was part of the government’s efforts to empower smallholder farmers at the grassroots”.

He noted that the State Government’s collaboration with FGN/IFAD-VCDP-AF had enhanced food sufficiency and productivity through the provision of equipment, inputs, loans and other incentives to smallholder farmers in Kogi State.

Read also: Governor unveils $25,000 loan scheme for Kogi farmers

The Commissioner however lauded the State Programme Coordinator, Stella Adejoh and her team for their resilience, adding that under her leadership, Kogi State Rural farmers had benefited a lot from VCDP.

Earlier, Stella Adejph, State Program Coordinator (SPC), emphasised the significance of the commodity fair as a platform to enhance food security, knowledge sharing and cross-fertilisation of ideas.

She said this year’s theme: “Incentivising Smallholder Farmers to Scale for the Attainment of Food Security in 2025,” reflected an urgent call to action to navigate the challenges and opportunities ahead, adding that the fair also highlighted the pivotal role that smallholder farmers played in achieving sustainable food systems.

Share