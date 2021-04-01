100 students to benefit from Nigeria-Sao Tome and Principe Joint Scholarship

Not less than 100 candidates from Oyo state are to benefit in the first tranche of the Nigeria-Sao Tome and Principe Joint Development Authority Scholarship for 100 level students in Nigerian universities.

Idowu Ogedengbe, the executive assistant, Administration to Governor ‘Seyi Makinde of Oyo State, made this known in Ibadan at the venue of the Computer-based Test organised for applicants of the scholarship.

“As directed by His Excellency, Governor Seyi Makinde, we have successfully selected some of the indigenes and indigent students in 100-level studying in Nigerian universities. His Excellency felt we need to pick the best and let the process be fair to give all the various students in 100-level the opportunity to come and put their intelligence to bear.

“At the end of the day, we will recommend the best to the organiser of the scholarship, which is going to be conducted by Total, an international organisation. So, we felt we should put our best foot forward in nominating the best students, who are indigenes and indigents in Oyo State.”

Ogedengbe explained that the governor had insisted on opening up the selection process for all residents of the state to ensure indigent students who were academically sound could qualify for the scholarship rather than making the selection through political recommendation or other considerations.

While noting that the CBT would assess candidates on Mathematics, English, Aptitude and Critical Thinking to give all applicants equal leverage, Ogedengbe noted that the scholarship was not from the Oyo State Scholarship Board, but that it followed a request to Governor Makinde by the chairman of the Nigeria-Sao Tome and Principe Joint Development Authority, to nominate candidates for the scholarship.

“We are also doing this irrespective of the disciplines the students are into and whatever courses they are studying. That is why we made sure that the kinds of questions we are giving to them are the ones that cut across all disciplines; Mathematics, English. We are also looking at Aptitude Test.

“It is a fair process and we think it would bring up the best from among us and, at the end of the day. According to the expectation of His Excellency, we will nominate the best students from Oyo State.”