100 students benefit from Oyo Speaker’s bursary programme

Adebo Ogundoyin, speaker, Oyo State House of Assembly, has presented cash to another set of 100 students drawn from Ibarapa East State Constituency.

The event, which held at Eruwa Town Hall, Eruwa, was the second bursary award programme by the Speaker in the year.

Each of the 100 students, who are currently attending various higher institutions of learning, received N10,000 cash at the ceremony.

The Speaker said the bursary award was part of his Education Support Initiative aimed at boosting the morale of youth in his Constituency, especially in terms of their educational pursuits.

“Education is the bedrock of socio-economic development of a nation. It is critical and pivotal hence all hands must be on deck to encourage our students to give their study all the attention it deserves. I am happy that we are supporting another 100 students of Ibarapa East descent with cash. We were here in June this year to flag off the bursary programme and now the second set is benefitting. We promised to make it a quarterly affair and to God be the glory.

“This is another testimony that we are fulfilling our election campaign promises. I want to assure that the last set of 100 students for the last quarter of the year will be attended to in December this year. May God continue to support our party and its lofty agenda for the people of Oyo State”, Ogundoyin prayed.

He urged the students to shun all vices capable of bringing the name of their families and the communities into disrepute.

“As youth, we are the future hope of any nation. No nation can neglect its youthful population. But I must warn us to avoid drug and substance abuse, cultism, sexual abuse, examination malpractices, internet fraud, kidnappings and armed robberies are ungodly activities, which could lead anyone to the path of doom”, he stressed.

In his remarks, Adebayo Adepoju, chairman, Water Corporation of Oyo State, urged the students to strive to reach the pinnacle of their educational careers.

“Do not see any barrier in your quest to attain success in life. The Speaker’s support is a motivation to you. Burn all night candles so that you can come out in flying colors. We appreciate the Speaker for this gesture”, Adepoju said.

It will be recalled that the Speaker was in Lanlate a fortnight ago where he presented deep freezers and generators to constituents in the area as a way of boosting their socio-economic activities.

Another 14 people had earlier received motorcycles, while 30 people got N25,000 each to support their businesses.