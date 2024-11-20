10 top countries by value of natural resources

Countries possess different types and amounts of natural resources, which play an essential role in supporting their economies.

These resources form the backbone of modern manufacturing, enabling the production of countless products and services that people rely on daily.

Based on 2021 data from Statista, 10 countries lead in natural resource wealth. Their vast reserves power industries, fuel economies, and shape global trade.

1. Russia

Russia holds the highest value in natural resources, estimated at $75 trillion. The country is known for its vast deposits of coal, natural gas, and oil. Additionally, Russia has significant reserves of gold and timber. The presence of rare earth metals further strengthens its position in the global market.

2. United States

The United States ranks second with natural resources valued at around $45 trillion. It is a leading producer of coal and timber. The U.S. is also a major source of natural gas and gold. Copper reserves contribute to its diverse resource base.

3. Saudi Arabia

Saudi Arabia’s natural resources are valued at approximately $34 trillion. It is well-known for its oil reserves, which play a critical role in its economy. The country also has timber resources.

4. Canada

Canada comes in fourth, with resources valued at $33 trillion. Oil reserves are a significant component of this value. The country also has uranium and natural gas resources. Timber and phosphate deposits contribute to Canada’s wealth in natural resources.

5. Iran

Iran holds natural resources worth $27 trillion. The country is rich in oil, which is central to its economy. Iran also possesses vast natural gas reserves, ranking among the top in the world.

6. China

China’s natural resources are valued at $23 trillion. The country has significant coal reserves, which power its industrial sector. It is also known for rare earth metals, essential for many modern technologies. Timber resources add to the country’s overall resource base.

7. Brazil

Brazil’s natural resources are valued at $22 trillion. The country is rich in gold and uranium. Iron ore is another key resource that supports Brazil’s economy. Timber and oil contribute to its standing among resource-rich nations.

8. Australia

Australia holds resources valued at $20 trillion. The country is known for its coal reserves and substantial deposits of iron ore and copper. Gold and uranium further add to its resource wealth. Timber is also part of Australia’s natural resource base.

9. Iraq

Iraq’s natural resources are valued at $16 trillion. The country relies heavily on its oil reserves, which are a cornerstone of its economy. Iraq also has deposits of phosphate rock.

10. Venezuela

Venezuela rounds out the list with resources valued at $14 trillion. Oil is the primary contributor to its natural resource wealth. The country also has reserves of iron and natural gas.

