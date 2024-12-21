10 dead in stampede during food distribution at Holy Trinity Church Abuja

A stampede during the distribution of food items at Holy Trinity Catholic Church, Maitama, on Saturday, has claimed ten lives, including four children. The incident, which occurred around 6:30 a.m., left eight others injured.

While four of the injured have been treated and discharged, the remaining victims are receiving medical attention.

The Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Police Command confirmed the incident in a statement issued by its spokesperson, SP Josephine Adeh. The Command extended its sympathies to the families of the deceased and wished the injured a speedy recovery.

To prevent future occurrences, the Command emphasised the need for prior notification of public events to ensure adequate security measures are in place.

“This will allow the deployment of adequate security measures to ensure public safety and prevent avoidable tragedies. Failure to comply with this directive will result in the organizers being held liable for any incident or loss of life resulting from their negligence,” the statement read.

