10 Civilians dead in Sokoto military airstrike amid efforts to target terrorists

At least 10 civilians lost their lives in an airstrike on two villages in Sokoto State on Wednesday, leaving communities in mourning and sparking concerns over the impact of military operations on innocent lives.

The incident occurred around 7:00 am in Gidan Sama and Rumtuwa communities, Silame Local Government Area, as a military fighter jet reportedly targeted members of the Lakurawa terrorist group but inadvertently struck civilian areas.

Residents reported widespread devastation, with homes destroyed, animals killed, and several people injured. Community leaders expressed dismay, describing the victims as innocent civilians with no links to criminal activities.

Ahmed Aliyu, Governor, of Sokoto State visited the affected communities, offering condolences and promising a thorough investigation to prevent such tragedies in the future.

“It wasn’t a deliberate act by the security operatives. They were targeting invading terrorists,” he said. While urging the residents to accept the incident in good faith, he also announced a relief package of ₦20 million and 100 bags of grains for the affected families.

Meanwhile, the Nigerian military, in n a statement defended its operation, asserting that it was based on credible intelligence and aimed at neutralizing members of the Lakurawa group.

Abubakar Abdullahi, spokesperson for Operation Fansan Yamma, emphasized that military actions undergo rigorous planning to minimize civilian casualties. “The targets were positively identified as associated with the Lakurawa group,” he stated.

He also warned against misinformation that could undermine ongoing counter-terrorism efforts. Human rights groups and community leaders have called for greater precision in military operations and better protection for civilians caught in conflict zones.



