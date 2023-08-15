1 dead, 3 missing as rig capsizes in Seplat’s operation

A Depthwise swamp drilling rig operated by Seplat Energy has capsized in the early hours of Tuesday, August 15, 2023, leading to the death of a crew member and three missing.

In a statement seen by BusinessDay, 92 of the 96-member crew are accounted for and safe. However, tragically one fatality occurred during the incident, while three other rig personnel are still missing.

“Seplat Energy regrets to announce a serious incident on the Depthwise swamp drilling rig “Majestic” in the early hours of this morning.

“Seplat as the operator of the SEPLAT/NNPCL joint venture contracted the rig. It was in-transit to its planned drilling location at Ovhor in Delta State when it capsized,” the statement read.

The indigenous company said its emergency response and rescue efforts working alongside the rig owner and the authorities have been activated and are onsite.

“Our utmost priority will continue to be the safety and wellbeing of all the affected personnel and their families.

“We will provide further details as our understanding of the incident develops,” the indigenous company said. “A detailed investigation into the cause of the accident will follow.”