1.9m voters will participate in Osun governorship election – INEC

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has said that registered voters for the Osun State governorship election billed to hold on 16th July, 2022 stands at 1,955,657.

Speaking on Friday at the Roundtable with Media Executives held in Osogbo, Osun State Capital, Festus Okoye, National Commissioner and the Chairman, Information and Voter Education Committee, said that Osun polling units stands at 3,763; number of registration areas for the election is 332 in the 30 local government areas of the State.

Okoye added that the number of political parties contesting governorship election is 15 out of 18 parties in the state,

emphasising the need for the Media Practitioners to support the Commission in an effort to ensure credible Election in Osun State.

He said, “Osun Election Media Practitioners are expected to play acritical roles by giving out accurate stories that would educate Nigerians on how the election process went, taking into consideration the level of insecurity in the country.”

He assured that the Osun Election will be conducted with constitutional rights and legal instruments in order to achieve the needed Election result and also give credit to the entire Osun Election process.

Okoye called on political parties to make transportation arrangement for their polling units agents on Election Day saying that past experiences have shown that stranded party agents would be dragging spaces with the ad-hoc staff of the commission in buses hires by the INEC.

“It’s important for political parties to make provisions for the polling agents. We don’t want a situation where party agents will dragging spaces with our presiding officers in buses we hire.

“The bus we provide carries sensitive and non sensitive materials and the presiding officers and sometimes, with the security agents. We don’t want a situation where polling agents will insist on getting into our vehicles at the detriment of our workers. It’s highly unacceptable for the type of materials we carry. This is why we’re calling on the political parties to call get vehicle for their agents.”

Okoye also called on the parties to ensure that their agents put on accreditation tags provided by the commission alone.