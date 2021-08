Bureaux De Change (BDC) operators, through their associates have assured members of the public that money changers are still providing foreign exchange services. Aminu Gwadabe, President, Association of Bureaux De Change Operators of Nigeria (ABCON) gave this assurance stressing that the recent pronouncement of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) does not stop BDCs from…

Don’t miss another story Become a BusinessDay Subscriber today. For insights, facts, figures, and access to opportunities.

Options starting from N1000 Monthly Subscribe Now Already a subsriber? Login