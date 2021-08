Naira weakens at official market on increased demand

Nigeria’s currency on Monday weakened against the dollar by 0.21 percent to close at N411.67k/$ compared to N410.80k/$ closed on Friday, at the Investor and Exporters (I&E) forex window. Traders attributed the naira depreciation to increased demand for the dollar by the end-users. The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) promised to increase dollar supply to…