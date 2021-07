Naira loses 0.31% against dollar at official market

Nigeria’s currency on Monday lost 0.31 percent to the dollar at the official market despite increased liquidity. The foreign exchange daily market turnover on Monday rose by 44.30 percent to $168.19 million from $116.55 million recorded on Friday, according to the data from the FMDQ. Consequently, the naira/exchange rate closed at N411.67k on Monday as…