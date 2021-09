Naira, Nigeria’s legal tender on Thursday fell to N530 per dollar on the parallel market also known as the black market. The depreciation of the Naira was a result of increased demand for dollars by importers who could not access the greenback from the banks due to documentation issues, traders said. On July 27, 2021,…

