Naira gains at official market as turnover rise by 79.54%

Nigeria’s currency on Tuesday strengthened against the dollar at the official market following increased liquidity in the foreign exchange market. Read Also: Naira reverse gain to close at N500 on black market The daily marker turnover rose by 79.54 percent to $169.07 million on Tuesday from $94.17 million recorded on Monday at the Investors and Exporters…