Naira closes flat across markets as turnover rise by 429.92%

Nigeria’s currency on Thursday closed stable at various segments of the foreign exchange as liquidity increased significantly at the Investors and Exporters (I&E) forex window. The foreign exchange daily turnover rose by 429.92 percent to $116.16 million on Thursday from $21.92 million recorded on Wednesday. Consequently, after trading on Thursday naira steadied at N410.50k per…