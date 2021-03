Nigeria’s currency on Thursday strengthened marginally by 0.02 percent at the Investors and Exporters (I&E) forex window despite drop in dollar supply. The naira appreciation was attributed to moderation in demand for dollars by the end users. The daily foreign exchange market turnover declined by 33.88 percent to $98.20 billion on Thursday from $148.54 million…

