The Central Bank of Ghana is failing to stem the worrying slide of the national currency the cedi despite making the biggest injection yet of dollars, Bloomberg reports. Reports say the biggest single injection of dollars yet by the central bank failed to stem the cedi’s slide on Wednesday amid a surge in foreign-currency demand…

