Total foreign exchange weekly turnover in the Spot, Forwards and Futures markets, declined by 35.62 percent to $$688.72 million, for the week ended June 11, 2021, from $1,069.71 million reported for the week ended June 4, 2021. Read Also: Naira ends week strong at official market The week-on-week (WoW) decrease in turnover was driven largely by…

Don’t miss another story Become a BusinessDay Subscriber today. For insights, facts, figures, and access to opportunities.

Options starting from N1000 Monthly Subscribe Now Already a subsriber? Login