FX total turnover drops on back of 9.03% slump in spot

Nigeria’s total Foreign Exchange (FX) turnover in the Spot, Forwards and Futures markets for the week-ended June 18, 2021 declined by 15.22 percent to $583.88 million from $688.72 million reported for the week-ended June 11, 2021. The week-on-week (WoW) decrease in turnover was driven largely by the 9.03% ($48.55 million) decrease in the FX Spot…