The foreign exchange market opened for trading on Monday with Nigeria’s currency strengthening by 0.61 percent on the black market following inflows from the International Money Transfer Operators (IMTOs). Dollar is currently trading at N482, which is stronger than N485 it has been trading since April 1, 2021 across Lagos streets where the black market…

