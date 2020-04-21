Nigeria's leading finance and market intelligence news report.

Currency Watch

FX market closes with N1.13k gain at I&E window

by
Foreign exchange turnover at I&E window decline by 63.17%

The foreign exchange market on Tuesday closed with the Naira gaining N1.13k as the dollar was quoted at N385.00k compared with N386.13k traded on the previous day at the Investors and Exporters (I&E) forex window.

The market opened in the morning with an indicative rate of N385.71k/$ on Tuesday, gaining marginally by 0.02 percent from N385.79k at which it opened on Monday at the I&E forex window, data from FMDQ showed.

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) in March 2020 adjusted the exchange rate from N360 to N380/US$ at the I&E window, to stem the pressure in the foreign exchange market.

The pressure on the foreign exchange intensified on Tuesday as the dollar traded at N420 at the black market, after oil price crashed to $20 per barrel.

The price of Brent crude has fallen to as low as $20 per barrel as at Tuesday, following the outbreak of coronavirus pandemic globally.

With the current exchange rate, it implies that the Nigerian currency is losing N2.50k per dollar compared to N417.50K traded the previous day.

The dollar can only be purchased from a very few operators in Lagos as many others are not trading due to the Covid-19 lockdown announced by the Federal Government.

“Actually for one month now I have been at home. I have not gone to market and there has not been any transaction since then,” one of the dealers said.

Get real time updates directly on you device, subscribe now.

You might also like More from author

Comments are closed.

More Stories

Bank of America raises Gold target to $3,000

Naira gains 0.26% over dollar at I&E FX window

UK pound sinks to lowest level in 30 years

1 of 119