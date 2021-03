Aggregate dollar inflow through autonomous sources amounted to $15.43 billion in the fourth (Q4) of 2020, accounting for 65.4 percent of the total inflow through the economy. This represented an increase of 6.5 percent from $14.49 billion recorded in the third quarter of 2020. However, it declined by 32.4 percent compared with the level of…

Don’t miss another story Become a BusinessDay Subscriber today. For insights, facts, figures, and access to opportunities.

Options starting from N1000 Monthly Subscribe Now Already a subsriber? Login