The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) on Wednesday raised concerns over low level of compliance to regulatory rendition of returns by the Bureau De Change (BDC) operators that control the market with annual turnover of N1 trillion. The operating guidelines of the BDCs require that each BDC submit returns of its activities to the CBN….

