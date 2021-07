The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) will tomorrow (Wednesday) roll over maturing Treasury Bills worth N109.43 billion across 91-day (N12.46 billion), 182-day (N25.37 billion), and 364-day (N71.60 billion) tenors. Last month, the CBN released its calendar issue where it planned to issue a total of N722.17 billion treasury bills in the third quarter of 2021…

