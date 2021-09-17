CBN holds interest rate for 6th straight time as inflation concerns weigh

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) on Friday retained its benchmark interest rate known as the Monetary Policy Rate (MPR) at 11.5 percent, as inflationary pressures remain despite a recent slowdown.

This comes not as a surprise as analysts in the financial services sector had expected a hold following weak growth amid declining inflation.

The CBN has kept the MPR at 11.5 percent since September 2020 from 12.5 percent previously.

Nigeria’s inflation dropped to 17.01 percent in August 2021 from 17.3 percent in July 2021 according to data from the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS). The rate however remains higher than the CBN’s preferred band of between 6-9 percent.