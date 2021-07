The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has tightened the noose against erring Bureaux De Change (BDC) operators over annual licence renewal. This comes as the apex bank has changed the time for the annual licence renewal for the BDCs from 30 days of the subsequent year to March 31 of every year. Read Also: BDCs…

Don’t miss another story Become a BusinessDay Subscriber today. For insights, facts, figures, and access to opportunities.

Options starting from N1000 Monthly Subscribe Now Already a subsriber? Login