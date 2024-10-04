Zrosk acquires 10% equity stake in MeCure

Zrosk Investment Management Limited has successfully acquired 10 percent equity stake in MeCure Industries Plc, one of Nigeria’s leading pharmaceutical companies.

The transaction, which was conducted off-market, has been finalised following approval from the Nigerian Exchange Group (NGX).

Zrosk Investment Management is an African-focused multi-asset investment management company with a strong commitment to catalysing growth in underserved and underrepresented markets.

This strategic investment marks a significant milestone for MeCure Industries as it continues to strengthen its capital base and accelerate its growth trajectory.

This aims to improve operational efficiencies and provide greater access to resources necessary for advancing MeCure Industries’ market position.

The partnership with Zrosk InvestmentnManagement Limited, a prominent player in the investment management space, brings not only financial backing but also a shared vision to expand and enhance MeCure’s footprint in the pharmaceutical and healthcare sectors.

Commenting on the acquisition, Arjun Udani, Co-CEO of MeCure Industries Plc, stated: “We are delighted to welcome Zrosk Investment Management Ltd as a key shareholder in MeCure.

“This investment reflects the confidence in our long-term growth strategy and our commitment to delivering quality healthcare solutions to millions of Nigerians. With Zrosk’s support, we are well-positioned to execute our ambitious expansion plans and continue making a positive impact on the healthcare sector in Nigeria and beyond.”

Samson Esemuede, Managing Director/Chief Investment Officer of Zrosk Investment Management Limited expressed his excitement about the partnership, saying: “One of our core convictions at Zrosk IM is that ownership of industrial capacity on the African continent is shifting towards indigenous hands. We view the stock market as a theatre of such transition, and we see Mecure Industries as a potential dominant player in the pharmaceutical value chain on the continent.

“We were drawn to Mecure Industries’ commitment to domesticate pharmaceutical industrial and intellectual capacity which we view as critical, especially within the context of extremely high level of pharmaceutical product price inflation.

“From our analysis, Mecure Industries can deliver products in critical therapeutic areas at a unit cost that helps drive affordability across the population. We are thus proud to be a part of this journey and look forward to supporting Mecure’s ambitious current and future plans”

Iheanyi Nwachukwu Iheanyi Nwachukwu, is a creative content writer with over 18 years journalism experience writing on banking, finance and capital markets. The multiple awards winning journalist is Assistant Editor, BusinessDay. Iheanyi holds BSc Degree in Economics from Imo State University; Master of Science (MSc) Degree in Management from University of Lagos. Iheanyi has attended several work-related trainings including (i) Advanced Writing and Reporting Skills (Pan African University, Lagos); (ii) News Agency Journalism (Indian Institute of Mass Communication {IIMC}, New Delhi, India); and (iii) Capital Markets Development and Regulations (International Law Institute {ILI} of Georgetown University, Washington DC, USA).

