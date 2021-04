A 13-year record in 2020 that led the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE) emerging the world’s best performer with 50 percent gain, the most since December 2007, has failed to curb the Lagos Bourse from becoming one of Africa’s worst performers year-to-date (YTD). Out of the 17 stock markets analysed across Africa, NSE only outperformed two…

Don’t miss another story Become a BusinessDay Subscriber today. For insights, facts, figures, and access to opportunities.

Options starting from N1000 Monthly Subscribe Now Already a subsriber? Login