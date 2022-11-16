Zenith, MRS, GTCO, Lafarge cause market to see first gain this week

Nigeria’s equities market on Wednesday recorded its first gain this week, rising by N130billion or 0.55percent.

Stocks like MRS, Zenith Bank, GTCO and Lafarge Africa occupied the top gainers position on Wednesday. MRS rose from N12.85 to N14.10, up N1.25 or 9.73percent.

It was followed by Zenith Bank which increased from N20.10 to N21.80, adding N1.70 or 8.46percent. GTCO moved up, from N18.10 to N19.30, adding N1.20 or 6.63percent, while Lafarge Africa rose from N20.10 to N21.30, up by N1.20 or 5.97percent.

The market’s positive close pushed higher its record return year-to-date (YtD) to +3.12percent.

The market’s performance indicators – Nigerian Exchange Limited All Share Index (ASI) and equities Market Capitalisation increased from preceding day’s lows of 43,808.25 points and N23.861trillion to 44,050.44 points and N23.991trillion.

Fidelity Bank, GTCO, Zenith Bank, FBN Holdings and Unity Bank were top-5 traded stocks.

In 3,039 deals, investors exchanged 159,437,692 shares valued at N2.861billion.

After earlier two-day negative close, the market defied analysts’ expectation of another bearish session amid record lull on the buy-side of the Bourse.