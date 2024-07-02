Zedcrest buys RMB Nigeria Stockbrokers

Zedcrest, one of Africa’s leading financial solutions firms has acquired RMB Nigeria Stockbrokers, a member of Rand Merchant Bank.

Zedcrest said the acquisition aligns with its objective to enhance service offerings and market footprint.

“RMB Nigeria Stockbrokers, the Corporate and Investment Banking arm of the FirstRand Group, brings a wealth of experience and a strong reputation in stockbroking, which complements Zedcrest’s portfolio of financial products and services, promising significant benefits for clients and stakeholders,” the report said.

Adedayo Amzat, Chief Executive Officer, Zedcrest Group, said that the acquisition underscores Zedcrest’s commitment to growth in the financial sector.

Read also: Chartered Institute of Stockbrokers unfolds recommendations on banks recapitalisation

“RMB Nigeria Stockbrokers’ expertise in stockbroking, when combined with our comprehensive financial solutions, will enable us to deliver even greater value to our clients,” he said.

Layi Olaleru, CEO of RMB Nigeria Stockbrokers, expressed confidence about the future, and the opportunities inherent for RMB Nigeria Stockbrokers.

“We are excited about the opportunities this acquisition presents and look forward to a promising future. We assure our clients that this transition will be seamless and that their interests remain our top priority,” he said.

Zedcrest is one of Africa’s leading new-age financial solutions companies, committed to delivering comprehensive financial services across the continent.