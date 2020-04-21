United Capital posts 53% rise in Q1’20 pre-tax profit 

United Capital Plc has released its unaudited results for the first quarter (Q1) period ended March 31, 2020, posting 53 percent increase in profit before tax (PBT).

The company’s statement of profit or loss shows revenue: N1.92 billion in Q1 2020, compared to N1.45 billion in Q1 2019, which represents 32 percent year on year (YoY) increase.

Operating Income: N1.89 billion in Q1 2020, compared to N1.35 billion in Q1 2019 (40 percent YoY increase).

Operating expenses: N0.74 billion in Q1 2020, compared to N0.68 billion in Q1 2019 (9percent YoY increase).

Profit Before Tax: N1.18 billion in Q1 2020, compared to N0.77 billion in Q1 2019 (53percent YoY increase). Profit After Tax: N0.99 billion in Q1 2020, compared to N0.64 billion in Q1 2019 (54percent YoY increase). Earnings Per Share: 17 Kobo. (2019: 11kobo)

Its statement of financial position shows total assets: N197.41 billion, compared to N150.46 billion as at FY 2019, which implies 31percent year-to-date (YtD) growth.

Total liabilities: N176.69 billion, compared to N130.88billion as at FY 2019 (35percent YTD growth). Shareholders Fund: N20.72 billion, increased by 6percent YtD as at FY 2019 N19.59 billion.