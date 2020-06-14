Uduk has not resigned as Acting DG – SEC

The Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has denied that its Acting Director General, Mary Uduk has resigned from the Commission.

The Commission said this a statement on Sunday, while making reference to a publication in the media (not BusinessDay) on Sunday June 14 wherein the Acting Director General, Mary Uduk was purported to have resigned from the Commission and a send forth party slated for Monday June 15, 2020.

“Uduk like every other staff of the Commission is awaiting the arrival of the new DG, Lamido Yuguda who was cleared by the senate last week. No send forth party is being planned for Ms. Uduk”, according to the SEC.

“The Commission therefore wishes to inform the general public that the Acting Director General of the SEC, has not resigned her appointment with the Commission, neither has she handed over to anyone.

“Stakeholders in the capital market and the general public are therefore advised to disregard the contents of the aforementioned publication as they are false”, the Commission added.