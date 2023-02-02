Stock market sustains gain by 0.93%

The Nigerian stock market maintained its positive trend on Thursday, rising by 0.93percent or N272billion.

Market watchers expect to see increased buy-interest in stocks, particularly those that have released their full year results that impressed investors.

This week, Seplat Energy Plc led the gainers league for the second time after its share price increased from N1,210 to N1,325, up by N115 or 9.50percent.

It was followed by MRS which increased from N16 to N17.60, up N1.60 or 10percent. Also, NNFM increased from N8.10 to N8.90, up by 80kobo or 9.88percent.

The market’s key performance indicators – the All-Share Index (ASI) and equities capitalisation rose from preceding day’s 53,499.68 points and N29.139trillion to 53,998.12 points and

N29.411trillion.

Universal Insurance, AIICO, GTCO, Sterling Bank and Fidelity Bank were top-5 traded stocks on the Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX) on Thursday. In 3,940 deals, investors exchanged 2,869,031,778 shares valued at N8.069billion..