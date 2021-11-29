Stock market sees negative start to new week

Nigeria’s equities market opened this new week in red as market’s key indices continued to trade southwards.

Twenty (20) stocks lost their values on the Bourse while on 12 gained. The market decreased by 0.09percent on Monday November 29.

Investors lost about N20billion, no thanks to those who moved to sell mostly shares of UPDC, forcing its price to dip most from N1.31 to N1.18, down by 13kobo or 9.92percent.

Read Also: Nigeria’s equities market loses N28bn in one week

The Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX) All-Share Index (ASI) and Market Capitalisation which opened the week at 43,308.29 points and N22.598trillion closed at 43,270.94 points and N22.578 trillion. The market’s positive return year-to-date (YtD) decreased to +7.45percent.

In 4,105 deals, equity traders exchanged 213,126,324 units valued at N2.359billion.

FCMB, AIICO, Zenith Bank, GTCO and Access Bank were most traded stocks on the Bourse.