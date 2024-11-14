Stock market routes south by 0.25% as mixed sentiment persists

Nigeria’s equities market decreased by 0.25 percent on Thursday as mixed sentiment persists on the Nigerian Bourse in line with analysts earlier expectations.
Stocks like Conoil and BUA Cement led the league of major laggards on Thursday that drove the market southwards.
Conoil decreased from N260 to N244, losing N16 or 6.15 percent, while BUA Cement share price dropped from N97.80 to N92, losing N5.80 or 5.93 percent.
At the close of trading on Thursday, the Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX) All-Share Index (ASI) and equities market capitalisation decreased from preceding day’s highs of 97,477.81 points and N59.071 trillion respectively to 97,233.07 points and N58.918trillion.
In 7,931 deals, investors exchanged 291,534,428 shares worth N7.816 billion. Access Holdings, UBA, Zenith Bank, Oando and United Capital were actively traded stocks.
