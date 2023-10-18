Stock market rises marginally by 0.04%

Nigeria’s equities market closed further in the green zone on Wednesday, though marginally by 0.04 percent or N16billion.

While banking, insurance and oil & gas stocks were majorly on demand, investors sold industrial goods stocks.

Eterna Plc led the league of advancers after its share price rose from N13.85 to N14.80, adding 95kobo or 6.86percent, while CWG recorded the highest decline after dipping from N9.50 to N8.55, down by 95kobo or 10percent.

The record positive close pushed higher this year’s return year-to-date (YtD) to 31.42 percent. This week, the market has increased by 0.23 percent while it has risen by 1.46 percent this month.

Stock investors in 6,165 deals exchanged 397,560,768 shares worth

N4.699billion.

At the close of equities trading session on Wednesday, the Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX) All-Share Index (ASI) and equities market Capitalisation moved from preceding day’s low of 67,326.12 points and N36.988trillion respectively to 67,353.25 points and N37.004trillion.