Stock market rises further by 0.11%

Nigeria’s equities market moved higher on Tuesday by 0.11 percent as buy-side actions on the Bourse increased market value by N62billion.

United Capital, UACN, Cutix and other stocks pushed the market higher as investors in

8,151 deals exchanged 368,392,413 shares worth N7.424 billion.

Looking at the top advancers, United Capital rose the most from N30 to N33, adding N3 or 10 percent. Cutix rose from N5.08 to N5.58, adding 50 kobo or 9.84 percent.

Also, Sunu Assurances rose from N1.29 to N1.39, adding 10 kobo or 7.75 percent, Cornerstone increased from N1.95 to N2.10, up 15 kobo or 7.69 percent while UACN increased from N14.15 to N15.20, adding N1.05 or 7.42 percent.

The market’s positive return year-to-date (YtD) increased to 33.84 percent, though this month it has increased marginally by 0.02 percent.

This week, the market has increased by 0.41 percent. Zenith Bank, Access Holdings, GTCO, Jaiz Bank and UBA were actively traded stocks on Tuesday.

At the close of trading on the Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX), the All Share Index (ASI) and equities Market Capitalisation increased further from preceding day’s low of 99,966.28 percent and N56.608trillion to 100,075.59 points and N56.670 trillion.