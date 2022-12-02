Stock market rises by 1.26% in week ended December 2

In the trading week ended Friday December 2, Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX) All-Share Index (ASI) and its Market Capitalisation appreciated by 1.26percent to close at 48,154.65 points and N26.229 trillion respectively. Year-to-date (YtD), the stock market has increased by 12.73 percent.

In the review trading week, 37 equities appreciated in price, lower than 49 equities in the preceding week.

Twenty-five (25) equities depreciated in price higher than 19 in the preceding week, while 95 equities remained unchanged, higher than 89 equities recorded in the preceding week.

All other indices finished higher in the review trading week ended December 2, with the exception of NGX Consumer Goods, NGX Industrial Goods and NGX Growth indices which depreciated by 0.61percent, 1.20percent and 0.07percent respectively, while the NGX ASeM and NGX Sovereign Bond indices closed flat.

Investors exchanged 839.978 million shares worth N12.418 billion in 16,183 deals in contrast to a total of 711.618 million shares valued at N15.338 billion that exchanged hands in the preceding week in 16,662 deals.

Read also: Stock market opens December on a negative note

The Financial Services Industry (measured by volume) led the activity chart with 616.627 million shares valued at N4.305 billion traded in 7,609 deals; thus contributing 73.41percent and 34.67percent to the total equity turnover volume and value respectively.

The Conglomerates Industry followed with 78.470 million shares worth N260.581 million in 575 deals, and the ICT Industry, with a turnover of 46.619 million shares worth N5.717 billion in 1,222 deals.

Trading in the top three equities namely Regency Assurance Plc, FBN Holdings Plc and

FCMB Group Plc (measured by volume) accounted for 256.521 million shares worth N1.237 billion in 1,042 deals, contributing 30.54percent and 9.96percent to the total equity turnover volume and value respectively.