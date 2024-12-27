Stock market rises by 0.99% in one week

In the trading week ended Friday December 27, Nigeria stock market rose by 0.99 percent.
The market’s benchmark performance indicator rose week-on-week (WoW) to 102,133.30 points. The value of listed stocks rose to N61.912 trillion.
Stocks like MTNN (+10.54 percent WoW), International Breweries (+11 percent WoW) and FBN Holdings (+4.85 percent WoW) helped to push the market higher. The Year to Date (YtD) market return rose to 36.59 percent.
Sectoral performance was mostly bullish over the week, with the Insurance (+7.87 percent WoW), Consumer Goods (+3.13 percent WoW), Banking (+1.97 percent WoW), and Industrial Goods (+0.09 percent WoW) indices closing in green, driven by gains in Sunu Assurance (+20.03 percent WoW).
International Breweries (+11 percent WoW), FBN Holdings (+4.85 percent WoW) and Lafarge Africa (+0.73 percent WoW), respectively.
The Oil & Gas (-0.12 percent WoW) index dipped most, driven by selloffs in Oando (-3.09 percent WoW).
