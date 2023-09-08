Stock market rises by 0.91% in week ended Sept.8

In the trading week ended Friday September 8, Nigeria’s equities market rose by 0.91percent while investors booked N337billion gain in stocks.

The market’s positive close in the review week came despite sessions of profit-taking and bargain hunting for stocks like Oando, Dangote Sugar Refinery and Nascon.

The stock market positive return year-to-date (YtD) increased to 32.96percent. Month-to-Date (MtD), the market has increased by 2.40 percent.

The key performance indicators – Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX) All-Share Index (ASI) and equities market capitalisation increased from preceding week’s lows of 67,527.19 points and N36.958trillion respectively to 68,143.34 points and N37.295trillion.

Banking stocks rallied most, followed by consumer goods stocks while investors booked profit in industrial, insurance and oil & gas stocks.