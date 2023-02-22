Stock market reroutes north as investors buy Geregu, others

Nigeria’s equities market gained about N69billion on Wednesday as investors buy interest in shares of Geregu Power Plc and other top advancers pushed the benchmark index higher by 0.23percent.

The power company’s share price moved remarkably high by N22.40 or 10percent, from N224 to N246.40.

At the close of trading, the Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX) All-Share Index (ASI) and its equities market capitalisation increased from preceding day’s lows of 54,189.31 points and N29.519billion respectively to 54,315.53 points and N29.588trillion. The market’s year-to-date (YtD) return has increased to 5.98percent.

Other top gainers include John Holt which increased from N1.46 to N1.60, up 14kobo or 9.59percent, Livingtrust Mortgage Bank which also increased from N2.65 to N2.85, adding 20kobo or 7.55percent, and University Press which rose from N1.90 to N2, adding 10kobo or 5.26percent.

AIICO, Zenith Bank, GTCO, Transcorp and Courtville were actively traded stocks as investors in 2,678 deals exchanged 129,914,292 shares valued at N3.922billion.