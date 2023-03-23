Stock market records second dip this week

Nigeria’s equities market recorded its second decline this week, following its dip by 0.02percent on Thursday.

The market which took off this week on a negative note, later routed north on Tuesday and Wednesday.

But at the close of trading session on Thursday, the Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX) All-Share Index (ASI) and its equities Market Capitalisation depreciated from preceding day’s 54,936.11 points and N29.927trillion respectively to

54,924.08 points and N29.920trillion.

NCR led the league of decliners after its share price moved down from N2.61 to N2.35, losing 26kobo or 9.96 percent. AXA Mansard also decreased from N2 to N1.85, down by 15kobo or 7.50percent.

In 2,575 deals, investors exchanged 117,850,276 shares valued at N1.398trillion. Transcorp, Fidelity Bank, FBN Holdings, Royal Exchange and UBA were top-5 traded stocks on Thursday.

The market’s positive return year-to-date (YtD) printed lower at +7.17percent.