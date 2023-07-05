Stock market rebounds by 1.33%

Nigeria’s equities market rebounded on Wednesday by 1.33percent or N441billion as improved buyside activities on the nation’s Bourse helped halt profit taking activities recorded the preceding day.

At the close of trading session on Wednesday, July 5 the market’s year-to-date (YtD) positive return increased to 20.04percent.

Investors bought mostly the shares of Learn Africa, which rose from N2.91 to N3.20, adding 29kobo or 9.97percent. Golden Guinea Breweries also advanced from N2.01 to N2.21, adding 20kobo or 9.95percent.

Chellaram also moved from preceding day’s N1.33 to N1.46, up by 13kobo or 9.77percent. John Holt rose from N1.04 to N1.14, up by 10kobo or 9.62percent, while Japaul Gold moved from 84kobo to 92kobo, adding 8kobo or 9.52percent.

The Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX) All Share Index (ASI) and Market Capitalisation increased from preceding day’s low of 60,715.04 points and N33.059trillion and 61,523.57 points and N33.500trillion.

FBN Holdings, Transcorp, Access Corporation, FCMB Group and UBA were most traded stocks as investors in 9,815 deals exchanged 846,323,158 shares valued at N10.305billion.