Stock market re-routes south by 0.15%

Nigeria’s equities market failed to sustain previous day’s gains on Thursday following a record decline by 0.15percent at the close of trading session.

The value of listed stocks on the Bourse dipped by N30billion amid increased sell pressure ahead of the outcome of MPC meeting.

The Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX) All Share Index (ASI) and Market Capitalisation decreased from preceding day highs of 38,968.34 points and N20.303trillion respectively to 38,911.31 points and N20.273 trillion.

Read also: Nigeria stocks see negative start to new week

Eterna Plc share price declined most, from N7.20 to N6.52, down by 68kobo or 9.44percent while Unity Bank Plc stock price moved up most, from 52kobo to 57kobo, up 5kobo or 9.62percent.

The negative close on Thursday helped to increase the stock market’s record negative return year-to-date (YtD) to -3.38 percent.

Access Bank Plc, Universal Insurance Plc, Zenith Bank Plc, GTCo Plc and Japaul Gold were most traded stocks on Thursday on the NGX Limited.

In 2,962 deals, investors exchanged 130,202,679 units valued at N1.427billion.