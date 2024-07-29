Stock market opens week on a negative note

Nigeria’s equities market opened the new week on negative note (-0.16 percent) as investors sold mostly stocks of Transcorp, Caverton Offshore Support, Neimeth and Coronation Insurance.

The Nigerian Exchange Limited’s (NGX) All-Share Index (ASI) and Market Capitalisation decreased from preceding trading day’s 98,201.49 points and N55.605trillion to 98,040.14 points and N55.664trillion. In 9,942 deals, investors exchanged 370,646,118 shares worth N8.111billion.

“Looking forward, the equities market is expected to show mixed performance as investors adopt opportunistic investment strategies. We foresee selective buying of fundamentally strong stocks continuing into the upcoming week. Market activity is anticipated to rise due to ongoing banks’ recapitalisation efforts, second quarter (Q2) filings, and anticipated corporate actions in the near term.

“Conversely, elevated interest rates in the fixed income market are likely to exert a negative influence on equities as investors capitalise on higher fixed income yields. Overall, fund managers and investors are advised to maintain an opportunistic approach to capitalise on prevailing market opportunities,” United Capital analysts said.

Shares of UBA, FBN Holdings, Access Holdings, Universal Insurance and GTCO were actively traded. Caverton decreased from N1.50 to N1.35, down by 15kobo or 10percent. Also, Coronation Insurance decreased from 86kobo to 78kobo, down by 8kobo or 9.30percent. Transcorp decreased from N11.90 to N10.85, down by N1.05 or 8.82percent, while Neimeth decreased from N1.96 to N1.81, losing 15kobo or 7.65percent.

“We expect the market to maintain a bearish this tone this week, driven by recent announcements that are likely to heighten short-term uncertainty. While upcoming corporate earnings have the potential to bolster investor confidence, two factors could counterbalance this optimism.

“Firstly, the attractive yields in the fixed income market may divert fund flow. Secondly, the growing uncertainty surrounding the proposed windfall tax on banks could cast a shadow over the sector, dampening sentiment and potentially offsetting the positive impact of strong earnings. Nonetheless, we expect the equities market to close negatively by the week’s end,” said Meristem research analysts said.