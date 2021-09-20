Stock market opens new week in red

The Nigerian stock market opened this new trading week (Monday September 20) in red, no thanks to shares of SCOA Plc which decreased most from day-open high of N1.06 to 96kobo, down by 0.10percent or 9.43percent as against CHI Plc which rallied most, from 52kobo to 57kobo, up by 5kobo or 9.62percent.

At the close of trading session, investors lost about N20billion, while the Year-to-Date (YtD) negative return stood higher at -3.39percent.

The Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX) All Share Index (ASI) and the Market Capitalisation decreased from preceding trading day’s highs of 38,943.87 points and N20.290trillion to 38,906.42 points and N20.270trillion.

In 3,462 deals, equity traders exchanged 190,959,987 units valued at N2.353billion. UBA, Fidelity Bank, Transcorp, and Sovereign Trust Insurance were actively traded stocks on Monday.